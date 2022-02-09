Owner of recovered Nintendo Switch sought by Laois Gardaí

Laois Gardaí are seeking to return a pricy video game console to its owner.
The Gardaí in Mountmellick are asking people to contact their property officer to get further information on a Nintendo Switch that was found in the town.
The console was found on January 25 in Acragar. This photo below shows the item with a black case.
"Property found 25/1/22. Nintendo switch, found Acragar, Mountmellick.for info please contact pems officer 057 8674106"
Nintendo Switches retail at around €300.
