Food delivery company Deliveroo confirms expansion into Laois

By signing up with Deliveroo, restaurants can grow their business through widening their customer base and increasing sales
Food delivery company Deliveroo has announced an expansion into Laois and two neighbouring counties.
The service will now be available in Carlow, Kilkenny and Laois, with Deliveroo now operating in twelve counties across Ireland, reflecting strong consumer demand after a year of growth.
This move sees the continuation of Deliveroo’s expansion with the food delivery service already operating in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Wicklow, Louth, Kildare and Meath. Since launching in 2015, the company now works with 1,000 self-employed riders and 1,800 restaurant partners across Ireland.
The expansion will also open new and flexible work opportunities for people in the local community.
“We are very pleased to continue Deliveroo’s expansion across Ireland with the launch of new locations and three new counties," said Regional Manager of Deliveroo Ireland, Paddy Quinlan.
"This is a clear investment in our commitment to the Irish market and our amazing customers and partners across the country. This expansion will create valuable opportunities for riders and support our restaurant partners to grow their business and reach new customers."
