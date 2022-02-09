'Like a 40 tonne truck hit' dad of Laois boy diagnosed with cancer

A fundraiser has passed the €10,000 to support a young Laois footballer coping with a shock cancer diagnosis.

Eoin Coss from Mountmellick who turns 14 on St Patrick's Day, is undergoing further tests ahead of starting what could be a year of treatment.

The local community instantly rallied around the family when news broke a week ago, with several fundraisers and events underway, including an online fundraiser which has passed the €10,000 mark.

A son of Martina Dunne and Kevin Coss, he has two older brothers and a baby brother.

Kevin has spoken to the Leinster Express to thank everyone for their support.

“It was a complete shock to the whole family,” he said.

“At the minute Eoin is in good form, we don’t know yet what type of cancer it is.

“He had a lump on his back and Martina took him to the doctor who sent him to hospital in Portlaoise for two nights to undergo tests. They thought it was a bloodclot or haemotoma.

“Last Monday week we went back to the hospital for results. The doctor was a bit worried because the lump had gotten bigger. On Tuesday he saw a consultant and was referred to Crumlin children’s hospital.

“Martina went in with Eoin as only one parent is allowed because of Covid restrictions.They told her straight out it was cancer. I waited in the car, I could see her walking and I thought she forgot something then she told me.

“It’s like I stepped off a path onto the road and a 40 tonne truck hit me, I couldn’t believe it. We are just taking it in now. Eoin had to give two bone marrow samples and a biopsy so we are waiting on results and will know then what chemotherapy and treatment he needs.”

The family have been told that it may require a year of treatment.

Eoin will turn 14 on St Patrick’s Day. He went to primary at St Patrick’s Boys NS and is in first year in Mountmellick Community School.

A talented sports player in both soccer and GAA, he is a member of the Midlands League Kennedy Cup squad.

“He is a very outgoing and popular boy. He is mad for sport, he does very well in school too.

“We are just trying to stay strong for him now. The whole town is in shock.

“On behalf of myself and Martina and Eoin and his brothers, we thank everybody involved in fundraisers, from the bottom of our hearts. And also for their help, the phonecalls, the texts and support from the Dunne and Coss families," Kevin said.

See the fundraiser begun by Michael Lith and Olivia Payne here.

The Clock Inn will hold a bingo night and raffle for Eoin. Turley's Pub will hold a Shave & Wax night on March 19.

World of Sparkles boutique is giving any money made from their clearance aisle to Eoin and his family.

Grove Park Residents Association are also planning a fundraiser.