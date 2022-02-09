Major expansion as Laois school granted approval for more extensions

Scoil Phadraig Naofa boys school in Mountmellick (on left)
A Laois primary school has just been granted planning approval for another extension, added to approved extensions still awaiting construction.
The developments at Scoil Naomh Padraig Boys NS on the Davitt Road in Mountmellick will double the footprint of the semi-detached parish school.
Laois County Council gave approval this week for a new two storey and single storey Special Education Needs (SEN) Base, with two classrooms, ancillary accommodation and a relocated stairs.
There will also be a new multisensory garden and a hard and soft play area outdoors, and 16 bicycle parking spaces.
An existing storey SEN temporary prefab behind the school will be removed.
The school already has planning approval for three single storey extensions around the building awaiting to be built.
Below drawing shows the existing school in grey, the previously granted extensions outlined in blue while the newly granted extensions are yellow.
The school adjoins the town's parish girls school, St Joseph's Girls NS.
