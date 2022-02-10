Search

10 Feb 2022

Laois representative demands wage measure to tackle cost spiral

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

10 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois people facing high rents and other cost of living spikes in Laois should be able to be entitled to living wages which keeps place with price hikes.

So said Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley speaking in the Dáil on his party's proposal for a ‘Living wage’.

He said Sinn Féin has consistently called on consecutive governments to introduce a Living Wage for workers. He said a Living Wage is the minimum income necessary for a single person working full-time to meet their basic needs.

“Childcare costs continue to increase, transport costs have gone up, energy costs are spiralling out of control, most low- and middle-income workers have no medical card and no access to supports such as fuel allowance or Housing assistance payments. Rents are up 11.3% in Laois and 14.6% in Offaly. There is a crisis in the cost of living.

"Last year, inflation was up 5.5 %, while the minimum wage increased by 2.9%. That is a deficit of 0.8% for workers’ pay packets.’’

“The Living Wage Technical Group has calculated a wage of €12.90 per hour as the minimum required to ensure workers are not living in poverty. We’re calling on the Government to produce a roadmap to deliver that living wage within a strict timeframe.

"Secondly, it’s also vital that we address the unequal power relationship that exists between workers and employers. We need to see collective bargaining legislation introduced to give workers a legal right to be represented by a trade union. This is the only way that workers can collectively use their clout for better conditions and pay.’’

“Consecutive Governments have failed to introduce such legislation. This must happen now,” he said.

The TD said In 2019, a Sinn Féin motion calling for a Living Wage was passed in the Dáil as a recognition of the huge contribution that low paid workers make to the Irish economy. He said Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens have refused to implement this. He added that Sinn Féin are again calling on the Government to do more for workers across the State.

