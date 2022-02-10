Portlaoise children coming to school hungry - St Vincent de Paul

Portlaoise children are arriving to school hungry while college students have no money for accommodation according to Portlaoise St Vincent de Paul.

The town's team has changed how they get help directly to financially stressed families during the pandemic, by working more closely with schools and local organisations who can see who needs urgent support.

"It is a scary time," Billy Fitzpatrick told the Leinster Express.

"Portlaoise is a big town but we helped some 213 families in the last year and that is a lot of mouths to feed. People are coming to us more stressed with more serious cases and bigger bills.

"A lady rang our team last night and she had no food, nothing, she was crying she was so stressed. They are doing their best, but they can be so emotional. We have to listen to people more than ever now, not just hand them a voucher," he said.

The upcoming €100 Government gift off electricity bills will not do much he said.

"€100 goes nowhere, there's people with €500 mounted up in bills trying to put food on the table and juggle," he said.

The Portlaoise SVP now work hand in hand with school principals, with Treo Nua Family Resource Centre and the Money Advice & Budgeting Service (MABS) to make a real change and try to bring families out of poverty.

"Education is quite expensive now and food is always a big thing. Energy bills have also risen. With inflation diesel has also gone up.

"We have a great relationship with schools. We had to end our sandwich deliveries during the pandemic, but now we give money to schools to help children out of poverty. I had a principal last week who contacted me when a child came in whose mother had just died, the child had literally nothing and we organised food and funeral clothes. Teachers see the poverty through the child, they might come to school hungry or have no clothes or need shoes.

"We are doing a lot for third level students now too. Accommodation is very expensive. The SUSI grant does not cover that cost. If you have any sort of job at all you won't qualify, it's very sad.

"We have a lot of single parents who are not able to afford energy bills, or maybe pay bus fees to get children to school. In situations we will pay part of the bill that has mounted up, and encourage them to go to MABS and start to budget, to give them a leg up and be self sufficient.

"It was a tough Christmas for families. Parents will always get the toys first, they like to see their children get gifts, but they leave themselves short for food. January is always a very hard month. There is no money left for the ESB or bins.

"Rents are now extremely expensive. HAP payments don't cover them and people are falling behind and asked to leave.

"It is a very difficult time on everyone. We have a good team of seven people, I couldn't praise them enough and our service is very confidential," Billy said.

Their shop on 1 Dublin Road is open for both donations and shoppers, including a furniture depot.

"This year we were overrun by the local support. If people hadn't given to the church gate collection they came in to donate, whether it's because of the pandemic or they see a real need out there I don't know," he said.