11 Feb 2022

Laois Garda raid discovers €250,000 of drugs discovered with man arrested

Justin Kelly

11 Feb 2022 10:42 AM

Gardaí have carried out a raid on two premises in Laois, discovering a huge haul of drugs in the process.

On Wednesday, February 9, as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs, Gardaí from the Laois Drugs Unit and Portlaoise Garda Station searched two premises in the vicinity of Ballyfin, Co Laois.

In the course of the searches, they seized 156 cannabis plants worth €124,800 along with quantities of cannabis valued at €120,000 and suspected amphetamine worth €10,000.

The drugs will be taken to FSI for analysis.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996," Gardaí said.

He has since been charged with drugs offences and is expected to appear before a sitting of Nenagh District Court on Friday, February 11. 

