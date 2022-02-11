Winner announced of Children & Youth category in Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

The Laois Community and Voluntary Awards Children & Youth Award recognises groups and organisations which have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people in Laois.

The nominees in this category were:

Timahoe & Stradbally United

Ballyroan Blue Stars Juvenile

Oughaval Athletic Club

The Runner-up in this category was: Ballyroan Blue Stars Juvenile

And the Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Children & Youth Category is: Oughaval Athletic Club.

The judge for this category is Sarah Clancy, Clare PPN.

She commented that: "Each group showed great resilience in responding to Covid and are a testament to the hard work and dedication of volunteers, parents and the children involved, but because of the sheer variety of opportunities for participation in so many different activities and for the cross community involvement Oughavale Athletics Club just pips at the post".

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.