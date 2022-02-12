Talking pen readers may be on way to every Laois library

Special talking pen readers may be added to Laois library resources, after a request by a Portlaoise councillor.
Cllr Noel Tuohy tabled a motion to the January meeting of Laois County Council.
He asked that pen readers be provided in all of the county's libraries by the council, to assist people with reading difficulties and vision problems.
"You pass it over the word and it reads it aloud. It is valuable for people with dyslexia. They are in Wexford libraries. They work well, they can scan whole lines. We'd be one of the first counties to have them," he said.
His motion was seconded by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley who said that the devices only cost €80 to €100 each.
In reply, Laois County Council has agreed to look into the purchase, and to discuss it further with their County Librarian Bernie Foran.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.