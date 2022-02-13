Search

13 Feb 2022

Laois based Midlands LGBT+ group to celebrate first birthday in style

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

13 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

A support group for people in Laois, Offaly and Kildare who are Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and / or Intersex, is about to celebrate its first birthday in existance.

The Midlands LGBTI+ Project is an adults awareness and support project for people in Laois, Offaly and Kildare. The project is managed by Laois Youth Service.

Having begun during the Covid pandemic as a Laois project, it quickly expanded to become a Midlands group due to demand.

Their activies are really now getting off the ground this spring, ranging from social walks, a book club, fortnightly coffee mornings and an online trans peer-support group.

On February 16 they will launch an Over 50s club, and the big birthday celebration comes just after that, on Saturday, February 19 at 8pm in Portlaoise.

"We will be holding an event in Portlaoise at 8pm if anyone would like to come along to pop us a DM or an email to help@midlandslgbtproject.com," Andrew from the project told the Leinster Express.

The group has issued a report on their first year.

See it in this link below.

"We are super thankful for everyone who has been part of Midlands LGBT+ and has assisted us in progressing to where we are now. As always, if you or someone you know might be interested in joining one of our groups, feel free to reach out to us: Via PM, email or Instagram @midlandslgbt  Here's to making 2022 even better!"

