Qualify as a walk leader for free in Laois

Have you a yearning to share your love of walking in Laois with your community?
A free course is starting for Laois people interested in getting a qualification to be a walk leader in their community or workplace.
Laois Sports Partnership start a Level 1 course in Portlaoise Parish Centre this Tuesday, 11am to 1pm.
Participants will have an opportunity to complete the Level 2 programme which will follow.
Those who wish to register for this programme, Contact Eimear Bryant at 086 011 1722 or ebryant@laoissports.ie
