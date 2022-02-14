Search

15 Feb 2022

Ashling Murphy's murder sees thousands of euro flow into Women’s Aid after

'Women more than ever don't feel safe' - Laois Domestic Abuse Service

Sympathisers at a vigil for Ashling Murphy in Portarlington. Photo: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

14 Feb 2022 9:53 PM

More than €14,500 has been raised for Women’s Aid four weeks after Irish teacher Ashling Murphy was murdered.

In the month after the schoolteacher’s death, dozens of campaigns were set up in her memory.

Of them, more than 35 campaigns were set up in Ireland to donate to Women’s Aid, a national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children.

Ms Murphy, 23, died after she was attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12.

Several vigils were held across the country as thousands called for an end to gender-based violence after the talented musician’s death.

Many GoFundMe campaigns set up in her memory saw fundraisers raising money by going for a run, walk or jog as she had.

Of those, Rebecca Fleming raised more than €800 by helping to organise a 5K run.

Writing on her page, Ms Fleming said the run was put together “in memory of Ashling Murphy and as a show of solidarity to all walkers and runners”.

Lauren McKeon, who raised over €335 for the charity, said she would run the Dingle marathon in September.

On her fundraising page, she said: “Ashling Murphy is all of us, except we made it home.”

Oliver James also raised €2,615 for Women’s Aid with his 5K walk campaign.

Nicole Schneegass, senior manager, the European Customer Operations for the online fundraising page, said: “There has been an extraordinary outpouring of solidarity in the wake of this tragic event.

“What we see in these terrible situations is communities pulling together to find hope.”

Jozef Puska, 31, of Lynally Grove in Co Offaly, has been accused of Ms Murphy’s murder.

He is currently remanded in custody in Cloverhill prison.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media