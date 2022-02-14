Man killed in crash on national road in Midlands - Laois Offaly Gardaí appeal for assistance

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing for the public's help are part of an investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in which a man in his 70s was killed.

Gardaí say the man died in a two vehicle collision occurred at about 10.10 am on Monday, February 14 on the N52 at Bunaterin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

They say the man who died was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles. His body has been removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí added that a man, who is aged in mid-30s), was also sole occupant of the other vehicle in the crash. They say he received non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment.



The road was closed and the Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted their examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," said a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.