Tributes paid as dedicated Laois community woman laid to rest

A Laois woman who played a passionate and active role in many community groups throughout her life, will be laid to rest today.

Mary B Culliton from Mountmellick was a proud Tipperary woman from Mullinahone but was also dedicated to her adopted town, from being a teacher and credit union founder, to encouraging many local children to make the most of their talents in music and craft.

She was predeceased by her husband Tomás, who was for many years the principal of The Rock NS.

She was the beloved mother of Kathleen, John, Margaret, Tracy, Anne, David, Sinéad, Eoin and Gráinne. Also loved by sisters and brothers, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Mary was well known and actively involved in many circles including teaching at St Mary's College in Mountmellick, Comhaltas, ICA, Pro-Life, Credit Union, Foróige, Girl-Guides/Scouts, Sliabh Bloom Association, Laois Heritage Society, Laois Tourism, Concern and others. Gaelgóir bródúil ab ea í.

Below: Mary B Culliton at an exhibition by Mountmellick Camera Club. Photo: Denis Byrne

Mountmellick Credit Union paid tribute.

"The Board of Directors of Mountmellick Credit Union wish to express their deepest sympathy to Mary's family on her passing. Mary was a founder member of our Credit Union and was a very dedicated Director.. May Mary Rest in Peace," they said.

The past pupils of Mountmellick paid tribute in Irish, as Íar-scoláire St Marys College Móinteach Milic.

"Cómhbhrón ó chroí le clann Mary B. Ba bhean uasal í a chuir go mór le saol chuile dhuine lenar chas sí. Go dtuga Íosa abhaile í go Cathair na nGrást. Ní imithe uainn í ach imithe romhainn. At dheis lámh Dé go raibh a hanam dílis."

Mary had been a Brownie and Girlguide leader for many years, and one of the past members shared fond memories.

"Very sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs Culliton. Fond memories of "camping" in her sitting room and going exploring the next day out around Barkmills, may she rest in peace".

The Presentation Sisters in Mountmellick offered their condolences also.

"Sincere sympathy to the Culliton family on the death of Mary. She was a valued colleague in St. Mary's College and a loyal friend to our Presentation community over many years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time."

A Mullinahone music festival committee also paid fond tribute.

"Sincere condolences to the Culliton & O’Gorman families on the sad passing of Mary B. A lovely lady who never forgot her roots in Mullinahone & gave generously of her musical talents, annually, for the Kickham Country Weekend celebrations. May the Angels serenade her with their Heavenly violins go dtí leaba I measc na naomh. RIP."

She died on February 12, peacefully after a short illness at her home in Acragar, surrounded by her loving family.

Her requiem Mass was at 11am on Tuesday, February 15 in St Joseph's Church Mountmellick, followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery.