15 Feb 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Chic former Laois council house for just €120,000

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 8:53 PM

A beautifully modernised Laois town house has come on the market, at a steal for €120,000.

This gorgeously refurbished three bedroom house is in the rapidly growing town of Mountrath, close to Portlaoise, to the Slieve Bloom Bike Trails, the motorway as well as the uber cool BloomHQ business and community hub. 

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE HOUSE

Read below picture to find out what Hume Auctioneers say about the property.

"This beautiful 3 bedroom residence has been completely refurbished and comes to the market in show house condition. Set in this most popular neighbourhood the property is extremely private as it faces an attractive green area to the front and is not overlooked to the rear.

"The current owners have transformed the property into a magnificent modern living space with picture book interiors and a host of extras. The large sitting room enjoys solid timber floors, a beautiful free standing stove and picture window over the green area.

"The massive kitchen dining room is superbly appointed with a new and modern extensive fitted kitchen, oil fired Stanley and a massive walk-in hotpress area. Off the kitchen is a superb and practical utility room. A fully tiled bathroom completes the ground floor accommodation.

"Outside the back is spacious and benefits from a large steel shed and has vehicular access to the rear. Upstairs the three bedrooms are superbly appointed and spacious.

"There property benefits from highspeed broadband. Schools and shops are within walking distance whilst Portlaoise and the motorway are approximately 10 minutes away".

ACCOMMODATION

GROUND FLOOR

  • Entrance Hall 6.60m x 1.95m (21' 8" x 6' 5") Tiled floor, light fitting, understairs storage
  • Sittingroom 4.30m x 4.27m (14' 1" x 14') Timber floor, feature fireplace with free standing Stanley stove, fitted curtains, light fitting, bookshelves.
  • Kitchen/Dining 4.91m x 3.73m (16' 1" x 12' 3") Feature fitted kitchen, tiled splashback, tiled floor, table & 4 chairs, Stanley range (Heats radiators and water), integrated oven, hob, extractor fan, washing machine & fridge, fitted press, fitted blind.
  • Utility Room 1.90m x 1.53m (6' 3" x 5') Tiled floor, fridge, washing machine. Bathroom 1.73m x 1.52m (5' 8" x 5') Tiled floor, tiled walls, w.c., w.h.b., walk-in shower with Triton T90si shower, unit.

FIRST FLOOR

  • Landing - fitted carpet.
  • Bedroom 1 4.44m x 2.50m (14' 7" x 8' 2") Built-in wardrobe, timber floor, fitted curtains, king-size bed, 2 bedside lockers.
  • Bedroom 2 3.47m x 3.29m (11' 5" x 10' 10") Timber floor, fitted curtains, wardrobe, bedside locker, bookshelf.
  • Bedroom 3 2.65m x 2.28m (8' 8" x 7' 6") Timber floor, fitted curtains, built-in wardrobe, single bed. OUTSIDE OUTSIDE Steel shed, rear vehicular access.


Property Features
Superbly located in a most sought after residential development
Picture book interiors
Walking Distance To Schools, Shops, Town Centre
Viewing Highly Recommended
New designer kitchen
Dual central heating
Facing attractive green area
High speed Broadband available.

