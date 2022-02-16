Storm Dudley power cuts hit hundreds of Laois homes and businesses

Electricity has been lost from over 700 Laois homes and businesses this Wednesday lunchtime, as Storm Dudley winds hit.
Portlaoise has suffered a power outage affecting 649 customers, ESB Networks has confirmed.
The power was lost at 1.30pm, and it is estimated to be restored at 5pm.
Another outage hit Mountmellick just ten minutes later at 1.40pm.
That has affected some 58 customers, and power will be restored by 5.15pm.
