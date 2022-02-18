Storm Eunice: Electricity power lost near Laois town

Power outage
The Status Orange Wind Warning for Laois has ended, but over 100 homes are without power this lunchtime near a Laois town.
ESB Networks is working to repair a fault near Mountmellick, that has left 110 customers without power.
They say the fault was reported at 11.26am and should be restored by 3.15pm.
Fallen Electricity Wires are live and dangerous. Never approach or touch them. Call our emergency service immediately on
1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112
