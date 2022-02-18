Storm Eunice: Trees reported fallen all around Laois

File photo
Trees have fallen on roads all around Laois this morning, due to the high winds from Storm Eunice.
Laois County Council has listed all the areas affected, urging caution to all drivers.
Ballinakill – cleared
L-1005 The Cut, Clonaslee – cleared
Drinagh, Mountmellick, Co. Laois – ROAD CLOSED
Moyanna, Stradbally, Co. Laois (near Moyanna Graveyard)
Garryduff to Killone, The Heath, Co. Laois.
Blackford, Stradbally, Co. Laois.
Timogue, Stradbally to Timahoe Road, Co. Laois.
Inch Bridge, Stradbally
R428 Ballykilcavan, Co. Laois
"Fire crews and Council staff have been dispatched in an effort to clear these.
"Please exercise extreme caution on our roads and be alert to the dangers of fallen trees and branches and other debris as a result of high winds."
While the Status Orange Wind Warning for Laois ended at 11am, A Status Yellow warning remains in place.
The Road Safety Authority gives the following advice.
"A Yellow Warning is also in place for Ireland from 1am Friday to 3pm Friday afternoon as Storm Eunice will track over Ireland bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.
"Nationally, all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed. When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Obey any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána."
