Concern for isolated Laois elderly as daycare centre remains shut

A Laois daycare centre that gave older rural people a social link and a hot meal, remains shut with no plan of reopening it.

The HSE centre has been closed in Abbeyleix community hospital and there is "a lot of upset" in the area, according to a local councillor.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly tabled a motion to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, to ask the HSE to meet the district to discuss the daycare service and the community nursing unit.

"Years ago we had to fight to keep the hospital open," he said, referring to street marches and a successful campaign in 2011 to stop the HSE from shutting down the unit. The HSE later reversed their decision in 2015.

"I'm very concerned for the elderly in remote areas who used to come in. They might have got their hair done, have a good hot meal, a chat, a bit of bingo. I'm very anxious for these people. They have been isolated long enough. It's only right that the HSE come and meet us," Cllr Fennelly said.

He said that the daycare centre was in the hospital for many years and must be retained on site.

"There is a lot of upset about this in the town to say this service is no longer provided," the Abbeyleix councillor said.

He added that staff are also worried, some of whom have worked there for over 40 years.

"I acknowledge that money was spent by the HSE and now it is to have respite beds and be a step-down facility for Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals," he added.

Cllr Thomasina Connell said she will table a motion to the HSE health forum on which she represents the district, together with the two other Laois councillors on it, Cllrs Paschal McEvoy and Padraig Fleming.

"We were there on the marches before to keep the hospital open, now it's time to put our shoulders to the wheel again. This is an essential service. It's more services like this we should have in the county," she said.

The HSE had closed all three of it's adult daycare centre in Laois, but the two others are to reopen after refurbishment, in Mountmellick hospital and in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council will now request the meeting with the HSE.