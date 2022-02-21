Popular Irish luxury beauty website to open first pop-up shop close to Laois

A hugely popular Irish beauty product website has announced its first pop-up boutique, and it's just up the road from Laois.

Millies is opening a Beauty Boutique in Kildare Village this Friday February at 9am.

And the first 100 customers will receive a luxury beauty giftbag.

The company founded by Kildare woman Joann Mahon, thrived during the pandemic with online sales soaring.

"Milles.ie, which is Ireland’s leading destination for professional and premium beauty products, is excited to announce the opening of its first bricks and mortar beauty boutique in its hometown of Kildare.

"The state-of the art pop-up shop will be opening its doors this Friday 25th February at 9am and the first 100 customers to make a purchase on the day will also receive a luxury beauty giftbag.

"With incredible brands like Image Skincare, Environ, Murad, Pureology, Redken, Olaplex, Hot Tools, L’Oréal Steampod, Alfaparf, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, GHD and Bare by Vogue on offer, the beautiful new store in the heart of Kildare, will be a haven for Irish beauty fans."

All are welcome to drop into the new Millies store when it opens in Kildare Village Shopping Centre this Friday at 9am.