Midlands man fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the south midlands.

Eugene Cleary with an address at Derrinclare, Shinrone, Co Offaly pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at Nenagh District Court on February 10. He was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay €750 in costs.

The case originated in January 2021, when a black pony was seized with severely overgrown hooves from a field near Cloughjourdan, Co Tipperary. The pony, named Nash by rescuers, was transported to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment and a veterinary examination.

Enquiries by ISPCA Animal Inspector Emma Carroll identified Mr Cleary as the owner but he initially claimed that he had never seen the pony before. The following day, the defendant admitted ownership of the pony. He claimed that he had a farrier tend the pony’s hooves every six months but, there had been a delay due to Covid and his farrier being ill.

X-ray results confirmed that Nash had “chronic laminitic changes” but, in ISPCA care, he received regular farrier treatment and made an excellent recovery. He is now enjoying life in his new home.

Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “It is sad and unacceptable that Nash had to suffer needlessly due to the lack of basic equine knowledge and understanding of his owners. Thanks to a vigilant member of the public for contacting the ISPCA to highlight this issue, we were able to alleviate his pain and prevent further suffering. Nash now has a far better quality of life in his new home where he is loved and cared for.”

Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks, which would identify any issues and correct hoof problems.