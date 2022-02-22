Search

22 Feb 2022

Midlands man fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

Offaly man fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

Offaly man fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the south midlands.

Eugene Cleary with an address at Derrinclare, Shinrone, Co Offaly pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at Nenagh District Court on February 10. He was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay €750 in costs.

The case originated in January 2021, when a black pony was seized with severely overgrown hooves from a field near Cloughjourdan, Co Tipperary. The pony, named Nash by rescuers, was transported to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment and a veterinary examination.

Enquiries by ISPCA Animal Inspector Emma Carroll identified Mr Cleary as the owner but he initially claimed that he had never seen the pony before. The following day, the defendant admitted ownership of the pony. He claimed that he had a farrier tend the pony’s hooves every six months but, there had been a delay due to Covid and his farrier being ill.

X-ray results confirmed that Nash had “chronic laminitic changes” but, in ISPCA care, he received regular farrier treatment and made an excellent recovery. He is now enjoying life in his new home.

Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “It is sad and unacceptable that Nash had to suffer needlessly due to the lack of basic equine knowledge and understanding of his owners. Thanks to a vigilant member of the public for contacting the ISPCA to highlight this issue, we were able to alleviate his pain and prevent further suffering. Nash now has a far better quality of life in his new home where he is loved and cared for.”

Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks, which would identify any issues and correct hoof problems.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media