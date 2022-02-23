Search

23 Feb 2022

Man arrested after 'distraction theft' in Laois Offaly town

A man has been arrested following a report of a "distraction theft" in the Laois Offaly town of Portarlington.

The Garda Siochána have reported this Wednesday, February 23 that a man aged in his 50s has been arrested following the alleged crime.

It comes on foot of an investigation by Portarlington Gardaí.

They say that a male was the victim of a distraction theft in the Portarlington area. 

"A male in his 50s was subsequently arrested over the past few days and has now been charged with the matter and brought before the Courts." the Laois Offaly Garda Division reported. 

An Garda Siochána have issued warnings to the public about distraction crime. Distraction robberies are carried out by two or more people who create a plan to side track whoever is in the home as another person enters and robs the property.

