Road crash forced closure of busy Portlaoise to Mountmellick N80 route

The busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick was the scene of another traffic collision this Thursday morning, February 24.
The incident took place at Kyletalesha, reported to the emergency services at 6.24am.
The road was closed to traffic for several hours, with diversions set up by An Garda Síochána.
Details are to follow.
It is the third road crash on the busy route in the past eight months, while the same stretch was the site of a young pedestrian's death last November.
Laois County Council was granted €2.3 million recently to carry out repairs on the section between Kyletalesha landfill and Mountmellick. However it is understood that this is not enough to do the major job required on the N80 stretch which is built across a bog and has no road verges.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.