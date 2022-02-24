Search

24 Feb 2022

Road crash forced closure of busy Portlaoise to Mountmellick N80 route

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

The busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Mountmellick was the scene of another traffic collision this Thursday morning, February 24.

The incident took place at Kyletalesha, reported to the emergency services at 6.24am.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours, with diversions set up by An Garda Síochána.

Details are to follow. 

It is the third road crash on the busy route in the past eight months, while the same stretch was the site of a young pedestrian's death last November. 

Planned power outages hit hundreds of Laois homes and businesses

Laois County Council was granted €2.3 million recently to carry out repairs on the section between Kyletalesha landfill and Mountmellick.   However it is understood that this is not enough to do the major job required on the N80 stretch which is built across a bog and has no road verges. 

