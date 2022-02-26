A win win in Laois as council diverts town cash to dangerous road near Laois landmark

High Nelly Cyclists on tour at Aghaboe Abbey. Picture: Alf Havey
A dangerous stretch of road in Aghaboe is to benefit from the inclusion of Mountrath in a national roads programme.
Laois County Council had budgeted to spend nearly €225,000 to resurface Main Street in Mountrath.
However, the Department of Transport provided €250,000 for this project in its 2022 budget. Some of this at least, has been redirected by the Council to project at Aghaboe.
The decision was confirmed by Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, to councillors at the Borris in Ossory Municipal District.
It was welcomed by the public representatives including Cllr Ollie Clooney.
“It is an accident waiting to happen with speed. It is an awful road,” he said.
