Search

26 Feb 2022

A win win in Laois as council diverts town cash to dangerous road near Laois landmark

A win win in Laois as council diverts town cash to dangerous road near Laois landmark

High Nelly Cyclists on tour at Aghaboe Abbey. Picture: Alf Havey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A dangerous stretch of road in Aghaboe is to benefit from the inclusion of Mountrath in a national roads programme.

Laois County Council had budgeted to spend nearly €225,000 to resurface Main Street in Mountrath.

However, the Department of Transport provided €250,000 for this project in its 2022 budget. Some of this at least, has  been redirected by the Council to project at Aghaboe.

The decision was confirmed by Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, to councillors at the Borris in Ossory Municipal District.

It was welcomed by the public representatives including Cllr Ollie Clooney.

“It  is an accident waiting to happen with speed. It is an awful road,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media