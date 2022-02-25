Speed ramp considered to keep rural Laois pedestrians safe

Cllr John Joe Fennelly wants traffic calming measures in Abbeyleix, Laois
Traffic calming including a possible extra speed ramp are to be considered for a rural Laois road to keep pedestrians safer from speeding cars.
Cllr John Joe Fennelly has requested extra traffic calming at Rathmoyle in Abbeyleix, in a motion tabled to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
“A lot of people walk that road, especially at night. There are large reports of cars speeding,” he said.
Laois County Council will visit the site on the L-67203 road to examine it with a view to installing an extra traffic calming ramp.
The motion was seconded by Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.
Standing ovation at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for the Portlaoise Musical Society's performance of Titanic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.