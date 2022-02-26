Search

27 Feb 2022

Stop sign 'gone completely' at Laois housing estate

Glenbarrow housing estate in Portlaoise, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

The entrance to an established housing estate in Laois has no stop sign, with speeding traffic a concern.

The Glenbarrow estate on the Ballyfin road in Portlaoise requires multiple works to make the rules of the road clearer to motorists.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley has highlighted the problems to Laois County Council.

"The road markings are gone completely. A stop sign is gone completely on the ground and needs to be repainted. The main road in has no parkings at all. That has caused problems where cars are coming around the corner at a good speed," she said. 

She requested the works in a motion to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"That the council reinstate the road markings and install road markings and a yield sign at the junction along the main spine road in the estate," her motion read.

The work will be done, the area engineer Wes Wilkinson told her.

"The road markings on the entrance to Glenbarrow will be refreshed in the coming weeks. A new yield line and sign will be installed in the coming weeks also," he said.

"That is great, the residents will be happy, thank you," she said.

