Truck on fire on Laois motorway causing long traffic tailbacks

A truck has caught fire on the M7 Motorway in Laois this Friday evening, February 25.
The incident is causing long traffic tailbacks, near Ballybrittas, between Junctions 14 and 15, Northbound.
Fire crews from Monasterevin and Portlaoise are attending the blaze.
Standing ovation at the Dunamaise Arts Centre for the Portlaoise Musical Society's performance of Titanic.
