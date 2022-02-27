Latest cost of multi-million Portlaoise library to be revealed

The cost to date of the new Portlaoise library will be revealed to public representives next week.

Laois County Council is to list the full costs of not just the new county library, but The Cube enterprise centre, and the development and sale of lands at J17 National Enterprise Park.

The detailed updated costings are being supplied following a motion requesting them by Cllr Aisling Moran.

The library is due to be opened this winter, and the most recent costings to finish it and furnish it came to € 6.473 million including VAT, in an update given by the council last December as a reply also to a motion by Cllr Moran.

The building is part of what has been rebranded as Portlaoise's cultural quarter, as it is next to the town's 16th century military fort walls, called the Fort Protector. That fort is undergoing continued restoration, envisaged to become a major visitor attraction.

The Cube is in an unfinished office building that is undergoing a €2.56 million refurbishment to become a centre for low carbon enterprise support for the Midlands. Some half million is footed by Laois County Council, the rest with a Government grant. An update was given last July on the costs, also following a motion by Cllr Moran.

The council is embarking on an overhaul of the former Scoil Mhuire building inside the fort walls to become a modern music hub as it is now home to Laois School of Music and Laois Music Generation.

Also in the cultural quarter is Fitzmaurice Place, an award winning public garden that cost some €830,000 to redevelop. Added to the cultural quarter is St Peter's Church and graveyard which is also undergoing continued restoration and preservation works.