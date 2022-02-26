MEP for Laois offers Russian Ambassador 'puppet' a lift to Dublin airport over Ukraine invasion

Russian's Ambassador to Ireland will not even need to call a taxi to leave Ireland if the Irish Government orders him back to Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.
That's because an Irish Member of the European Parliament for Ireland South and who represents Laois voters in Europe says he'll take him to Dublin Airport.
Billy Kelleher tweeted his offer to Yury Filatov on Saturday en route to protest at the Russian Embassy in Dublin over the invasion.
"Mr. Ambassador, leaving Cork now and will be outside your embassy in three hours and will drop you to Dublin Airport," he said.
An RTÉ interview with the diplomat has gone viral with more than 6 million views on twitter alone.
Mr. Ambassador @Rus_Emb_Ireland , leaving Cork now and will be outside your embassy in three hours and will drop you to Dublin Airport.— Billy Kelleher MEP (@BillyKelleherEU) February 26, 2022
You’re not welcome here.
Time for you to go home!#UkraineUnderAttack #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/OXddgtbNEf
RTÉ Six One interview with Russia’s Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov | Live updates: https://t.co/65zqcDbQ9X pic.twitter.com/1y7QfJUkh7— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2022
