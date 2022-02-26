Search

'Pack up and go' Laois Offaly TD tells Russian Ambassador over Ukraine invasion

The solicitor also wants Putin brought before an international criminal court

Charlie Flanagan wants Putin in court and the Russian Ambassador to get out of Ireland over the invasion of Ukaine.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 Feb 2022 7:54 PM

Russia's Ambassador to Ireland should leave while Vladamir Putin should be brought indicted before the International Criminal Court for ordering the invasion of Ukraine Laois Offaly TD and former Government minister Charlie Flanagan has demanded.

Dep Flanagan, who is chairman of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee Charlie Flanagan, has called for ambassador Yury Filatov to get of out of Ireland.

In a tweet, Ireland's former minister for foreign affairs Flanagan said he called on the ambassador to "pack up and leave".

He expanded in statement to the Leinster Express. 

"As Chair of Foreign Affairs and Defence I call on Russian Ambassador to Ireland to leave our country. He lied to our Parliamentary Committee two weeks ago," said the Fine Gael TD. 

The TD also had words for Vladamir Putin. MORE BELOW TWEET.

 

The former minister for justice who is also a solicitor, also said international criminal law should be applied to President Putin.

President Putin must now stand indicted before the International Criminal Court. He has turned his country into a ‘pariah state’. 

 

MEP for Laois offers Russian Ambassador 'puppet' a lift to Dublin airport over Ukraine invasion

Coveney tells Russian minister "don't bring Ireland into it' in justification for Ukraine invasion

In another comment he said it was good to see the EU acting in one voice in response to the invasion.

