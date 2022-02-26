'Pack up and go' Laois Offaly TD tells Russian Ambassador over Ukraine invasion

Russia's Ambassador to Ireland should leave while Vladamir Putin should be brought indicted before the International Criminal Court for ordering the invasion of Ukraine Laois Offaly TD and former Government minister Charlie Flanagan has demanded.

Dep Flanagan, who is chairman of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee Charlie Flanagan, has called for ambassador Yury Filatov to get of out of Ireland.

In a tweet, Ireland's former minister for foreign affairs Flanagan said he called on the ambassador to "pack up and leave".

He expanded in statement to the Leinster Express.

"As Chair of Foreign Affairs and Defence I call on Russian Ambassador to Ireland to leave our country. He lied to our Parliamentary Committee two weeks ago," said the Fine Gael TD.

The TD also had words for Vladamir Putin. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Russian ambassador with his coterie of friends and advisers in Dublin should pack up and go. #WeStandWithUkraine. https://t.co/dpci6ksSCD — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) February 26, 2022

The former minister for justice who is also a solicitor, also said international criminal law should be applied to President Putin.

President Putin must now stand indicted before the International Criminal Court. He has turned his country into a ‘pariah state’.

President Putin must now stand indicted before the International Criminal Court. He has turned his country into a ‘pariah state’. Putin & his henchmen must therefore be treated as pariahs by the international community a). Politically b). Economically c). Legally. https://t.co/pm8w2EvSWL — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) February 26, 2022

In another comment he said it was good to see the EU acting in one voice in response to the invasion.