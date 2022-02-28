New Fine Gael councillor takes seat on Laois County Council

The seat on Laois County Council left vacant by the retirement of Mary Sweeney has been filled by Ballyroan man Barry Walsh.

The Fine Gael father of three was co-opted onto Council at the monthly meeting on Monday February 28.

A graduate of Heywood CS in 1996, the new Cllr Walsh is a self employed quantity surveyor and BER assessor.

He oversaw recent developments for Ballyroan GAA club, where he has also played, coached and volunteered on committees.

He also project managed three country music festivals held on the club grounds, and has been involved in several sports’ capital and leader grant applications locally and further afield.

He found out a past political connection too only recently, as he revealed at his first meeting.

"My own great great grandfather James McMahon was elected to the council in 1899 representing the Cullenagh area and elected as Cathaoirleach from 1920-1921, a fact I was unaware of up until recently.

Speaking after his co-option, Cllr Walsh began by congratulating Mary Sweeney for her contribution to the local community over the last 22 years in Laois County Council.

"Mary will be a tough act to follow, I always found Mary approachable, enthusiastic, positive and hands on whilst working with her at community and committee level. I hope to mirror these qualities and emulate her achievements to the best of my

ability. I wish Mary a happy retirement.

"When I was approached by Mary with the support of her family and the Fine Gael branch in Ballyroan, I carefully considered the opportunity to put my name forward to replace her on Laois County Council. After initial discussions with family and friends, I saw this as a great chance to represent my community and continue the work I already do in my own village and expand that across the Portlaoise electoral area.

"I have enjoyed my work at a community level across the different projects and having worked closely with Mary on a number of issues in Ballyroan, I believe I have the necessary skills and work ethic to represent the constituents across the Portlaoise electoral area. I am a big believer in community spirit and development, and believe it’s a fundamental role as councillors to foster, encourage and help develop communities through business, enterprise, tourism, sports and community clubs," he said.

His focus he said will be on improving village facilities.

"Over the next couple of years I would like to primarily focus on town & village re-generation projects with a particular focus on community hubs and development of town & village streetscapes.

"In the short time since I have entered the political world, I have also had the opportunity in particular to meet the members and interact with our councillors, in particular Willie and Thomasina and our Dail representative Deputy Flanagan.

"I very much look forward to working with all fellow councillors to progress the issues and projects that are important for the people. Finally, I want to thank Fine Gael for nominating me and I will endeavour to carry out the role on your behalf with integrity, honesty and to the best of my ability," said Cllr Walsh.

There are two years left in the current local government term before the next elections in 2022.