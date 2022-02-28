WATCH Laois GAA club backs their Ukrainian groundsman who is going home to fight Putin invasion

A Ukrainian man who looks after playing pitches for hurlers and footballers in Rosenallis is among the thousands of people heading home to fight against the Russian invasion of his homeland ordered by Vladimir Putin.
Vadym Binko featured on RTÉ news saying goodbye to his family at Dublin Airport. The club extended its good wishes to himself and his family on facebook.
