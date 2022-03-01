Safety work demanded at busy Laois junction where school buses pick up children

Search

01 Mar 2022

Conor Ganly

01 Mar 2022 8:24 PM

Safety work is needed in the busiest junction in Borris-in-Ossory parish where children get on school buses, according to a Laois County Councillor.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, tabled a motion at a recent meeting call on Laois County Council carry out safety improvement works at the Green Roads junction in Borris-In-Ossory.

He specified the junction of L-1612 Knockaroo road and L-1520 Killasmeestia road.

He requested public lighting to make the junction safer for motorists and children who use the junction as a bus stop for their school bus every morning.

“It’s probably the busiest junction in the parish,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said there is room for safety work. He said he would allocate money from his discretionary funds to the project.

“Lighting would help considerably. I am surprised it has been in the dark for so long,” he added.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, supported his colleague. He added that he passes the junction daily.

“I would support anything that is going to make it safe,” he said. 

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing. 

“Road Design will arrange site meeting with elected member to find out exact location, safety issues and will prepare proposal for this section of the road,” he said.

