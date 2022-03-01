Speeder caught on Laois town's Main Street on National Slowdown Day

National Slow Down Day is Tuesday, March 1 and a Laois driver is among those listed in offenders caught speeding on the day.

The driver was caught doing 68km/h on the Main Street of the Electric Picnic town of Stradbally, a zone of 50km/h.

Top of their list of speeders was a vehicle clocking 94km on another small town main street in Limerick. Full list below.

In the first five hours of National "Slow Down Day” (07:00 to 16:00), An Garda Síochána and GoSafe had checked the speed of 89,400 vehicles and detected 454 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Other examples around the country today are:

• 94km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Main Street Oola Limerick

• 90km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin 8 Dublin

• 90km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R267 Portnason Ballyshannon Donegal

• 119km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

• 109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R577 Coolnageragh Castleisland Kerry

• 152km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Mooretown Kildare Kildare

• 122km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Annamarran Carrickmacross Monaghan

• 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) Limerick Limerick

• 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Tymon North Dublin24 Dublin

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M8 Riverstown Glanmire Cork

• 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Kilbreedy Killenaule Tipperary

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street Stradbally Laois



An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

National Slow Down Day will run from 7am on March 1 to 7am on March 2.