Public rally to 'Save the Woodenbridge' in Laois

A Public Rally to "Save The Woodenbridge" will be held on Sunday next 6th March at The Woodenbridge at 12 noon.
It has been proposed by the authorities to replace the existing Woodenbridge with a concrete structure.
This has been met with widespread disapproval.
The Rally will also highlight the dangerous condition of the Concrete Bridge at the same location.
This bridge which was originally a Woodenbridge but was sadly replaced in the 1960's by a Concrete structure and has been the scene of very serious accidents over the years.
Please come along at 12 noon on Sunday next in a show of support for this historic landmark and ensure history does not repeat itself.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.