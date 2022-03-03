Search

03 Mar 2022

Laois Gangsta Grannies in school for World Book Day

Laois Gangsta Grannies in school for World Book Day

Staff at Abbeyleix South NS in Laois dressed as David Walliam's children's book character Gangsta Granny

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Mar 2022 12:53 PM

Happy World Book Day today, Thursday March 3.

The staff at Abbeyleix South National School in Laois have put a smile on lots of faces.

They all came to school dressed as the lovingly wicked Gangsta Granny, a children's book character created by David Walliams.

Portlaoise library 'negative publicity unfair' says councillor

We love it! 

Send in your school World Book Day photographs for publication in the Leinster Express online and in our newspaper next Tuesday.

Email pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com with names and details of each photos.

Promoted Laois council director 'valuable as a small saucepan'

Over the last 25 years, World Book Day has become firmly established as Ireland’s biggest annual event promoting the enjoyment of books and reading for children and young people. The main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasure of books and reading. Many children do not have access to books in their homes. At World Book Day, we provide children with an opportunity to have a book of their own.

Along with all the World Book Day £1/€1.50 books, a special website has two exclusive Irish published titles, one in English and one in Irish. See worldbookday.com for Ireland here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media