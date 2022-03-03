Laois Gangsta Grannies in school for World Book Day

Staff at Abbeyleix South NS in Laois dressed as David Walliam's children's book character Gangsta Granny
Happy World Book Day today, Thursday March 3.
The staff at Abbeyleix South National School in Laois have put a smile on lots of faces.
They all came to school dressed as the lovingly wicked Gangsta Granny, a children's book character created by David Walliams.
We love it!
Send in your school World Book Day photographs for publication in the Leinster Express online and in our newspaper next Tuesday.
Email pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com with names and details of each photos.
Over the last 25 years, World Book Day has become firmly established as Ireland’s biggest annual event promoting the enjoyment of books and reading for children and young people. The main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasure of books and reading. Many children do not have access to books in their homes. At World Book Day, we provide children with an opportunity to have a book of their own.
Along with all the World Book Day £1/€1.50 books, a special website has two exclusive Irish published titles, one in English and one in Irish. See worldbookday.com for Ireland here.
