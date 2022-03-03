Iconic American doughnut brand now available in Laois

We do hope you have not given up doughnuts for Lent, because a yummy classic American brand is now available in Laois.

"Krispy Kreme, is delighted to announce the roll out of its state-of-the art digital cabinets to a further 15 stores nationally with the iconic doughnut brand now located in Tesco Portlaoise at Laois Shopping Centre."

Customers in Laois can choose their own three pack or dozen from the delicious range of single doughnuts along with Bites and Minis from Krispy Kreme’s state-of-the-art digital display cabinets.

The choice of melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts includes the iconic Original Glazed, Chocolate Dreamcake, Lotus Biscoff and Nutty Chocolatta that are delivered fresh daily to its retailers now including Tesco Portlaoise & Tullamore.

Declan Foley is Krispy Kreme Country Manager for Ireland.

“We are delighted to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to fans beyond the Dublin area and aim to increase our footprint to even more counties this year through our partnerships with Tesco and Circle K stores! As I have said previously, we are committed to investing in the Irish market for the long-term."

Krispy Kreme was established in 1937 when Vernon Rudolph brought to life his secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe in an old warehouse in North Carolina, USA. He originally started marking his delicious doughnuts to sell to grocery stores. However, he noticed quickly that the irresistible smell of those same doughnuts destined for delivery was wafting out onto the streets and into the noses of passers-by. So Vernon cut a hole in the wall and started selling doughnuts to people walking by – the original doughnut retail shop, Krispy Kreme, was born.