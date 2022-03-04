Funding announced for Laois town

Minister Sean Fleming
Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State in the Department of Finance has confirmed that Mountrath has been awarded €29,700 Government funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
"Funding awarded today for Mountrath is to improve the landscaping and enhance the appearance of the town. The Tidy Towns Committee, The Community Employment schemes and many other people in the community already do great work in Mountrath and this funding will assist them in their work.
"I would like thank everyone involved in Mountrath, and in similar groups and committees throughout Laois who work and volunteer their time to make our villages and towns a better place and more attractive to live, work and visit," he stated.
