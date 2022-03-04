Search

04 Mar 2022

Laois urged to wear blue and yellow at Portlaoise Ukraine vigil

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise, the location for a Ukraine vigil

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Mar 2022

Laois people are asked to wear blue and yellow and attend a vigil for Ukraine.

A gathering has been organised at Laois County Council Plaza in Portlaoise for Tuesday, March 8.

Laois Integration Network (LIN) is hosting the vigil outside County Hall from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Laois people are invited to attend this vigil to join in solidarity for peace in Ukraine. 

Speakers will include Laois residents who are from Eastern Europe and are working on the ground to help.

"Renata Metelicka who lives in Laois, has just returned to Portlaoise from working on the ground at the Polish/Ukrainian border.

"Honorata Puslednik, a Polish person living in Portlaoise since 2007, who is actively involved in securing donations to be sent to Ukraine will also speak at this vigil.

"All are welcome to attend this event and are encouraged to wear blue and yellow," the LIN has said.

