Portlaoise hospital wins Gold food award with Mountmellick also a winner

Two hospitals in Laois have been rewarded for offering healthier food options for staff and visitors.

The Happy Heart Healthy Eating Award programme, in partnership between the Irish Heart Foundation and the HSE’s Healthy Eating Active Living Programme, has given a gold award to Midlands Regional Hospital.

It is one of 21 Irish health facilities to achieve the top standard.

St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, Mountmellick was awarded the Bronze along with two others in Ireland.

The programme has led to numerous facilities adopting new cooking practices and transforming food choices over the last 25 years.

Nationwide the 2021 awards also awarded six Silver levels.

A healthy and balanced diet with an active lifestyle helps reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as coronary heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers. Chronic diseases, including coronary heart disease and stroke, cause seven in ten premature deaths in Ireland.

The programme supports facilities to reduce the fat, sugar and salt in meals, increase the vegetable, salad and fruit offering, offer healthier snacks and beverages, measure portion sizes, provide high fibre choices and reduce processed meats.

Across 2020 and 2021, the initiative was implemented at 30 sites nationwide, supporting the health of over 24,000 staff, with their efforts recognised at the annual Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards, hosted by the charity and the HSE.

Irish Heart Foundation CEO, Tim Collins presented the virtual awards recently.

He said the initiative to ensure healthier food promotion and provision in workplaces was a “highly effective way to tackle heart disease and stroke”.

“The Irish Heart Foundation is delighted to recognise each of these locations for creating a culture of health and wellbeing and positively influencing people’s cardiovascular health by providing a long-term sustainable programme that demonstrates commitment to staff and visitors,” he said.

“Healthcare workers are essential for promoting the health of the nation and we are passionate about creating a healthy work environment for this important group in society.”

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Irish Heart Foundation to roll out the Awards programme exclusively across the health services,” said Sarah O’Brien of then, the HSE’s Healthy Eating Active Living programme National Lead.

“Catering services and staff have an important role to play in positively influencing the quality and nutritional content of food and beverages available, making the healthier choice the easier choice for all.

“The Nutrition Standards for the provision of food and beverages sets out clear standards and guidelines and we are delighted to support sites to work to implement these.

“Congratulations to all those receiving their 2021 Award for their hard work and dedication. We look forward to working with new facilities who sign up for the Awards programme in 2022 and will continue supporting those already engaged to achieve the highest standard possible,” she said.