Hope for Abbeyleix hospital as HSE does u-turn on end of daycare unit

Laois TDs met the Health Service Executive this Friday March 4 and came out with hope for the future of Abbeyleix community hospital.

The unit which was saved from planned closure by a public outcry back in 2014, was again facing a downgrade with the loss of an onsite elderly daycare centre.

However the HSE has now changed its mind, according to Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

“The outcome of the meeting today with Laois public representatives and HSE management is reasonably positive.

“We met with Des O’Flynn CEO Regional Manager HSE along with the Head of Acute Hospitals, Head of Older Persons Services, and Local Hospital Management. A strong case was made to the HSE regarding services in Abbeyleix.’’

“The Day Care services had been terminated on site and the HSE were looking for alternative premises in South Laois. They have now committed to reopen the services on the hospital site in the second quarter of this year. Day care services has always been there at the hospital and the reinstatement of them is great news," he said.

He added that vacant beds and uncertainty amongst staff for their future jobs were also tackled at the meeting.

“There was a lot of discussion on bringing the hospital back to full capacity. In the recent past there has only been a quarter to one third of the 28 beds in use. Management outlined their plan for recruiting Senior Clinical Staff. I made the case strongly to them to also utilise the nursing and care staff that are already there to staff it.’

“18 of the beds in the hospital are designated for use for intermediate care for people being discharged from Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospital and there is a fear that the existing staff in Abbeyleix would not be used to staff these beds. Management gave a commitment to utilise the existing staff, some of whom have been in the hospital for several decades. The staffing issue is now subject to a roster review and the situation is more hopeful.

“The HSE have committed to developing the site as an integrated care hub and this is positive as it will ensure there will be a range of services available.’’

Deputy Stanley concluded by saying “Considering the Hospital is on a 5 acre site and there has been €4m investment in refurbishment of it in the recent past, full use needs to made of it.’’