06 Mar 2022

Gardaí seek public's help on 12-year-old girl missing in Laois

Gardaí seek public's assistance in girl who is missing in Laois

Molly Graham Dressayre

Reporter:

Express Reporter

05 Mar 2022 8:11 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Molly Graham Dressayre, who went missing from her home in Portlaoise, this morning, Saturday 5th March 2022 between 8am and 9.45am.

Molly is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches in height with a medium build. She has short black hair and brown eyes. Molly was wearing a black hooded jumper at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Molly's family are concerned for her welfare. Gardaí believe Molly may have visited shopping districts in Dublin or Kildare.

Anyone with any information on Molly's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

