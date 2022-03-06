Laois rugby club wants your scrap metal this weekend

A Laois rugby club is asking people to donate scrap metal this weekend.
Old farm machinery, sheets of galvanise, cars, bikes, lawnmowers, cookers, radiators, copper, brass and even kitchen sinks are all wanted by Portlaoise Rugby Club.
The club is holding the collection in their grounds at Togher on Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6.
What they don't want are gas cylinders, fridges or televisions and computer monitors.
Collection can be arranged if required by calling Cyril on 087 7684523
