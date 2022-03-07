Driver arrested in Laois Offaly town after Garda spot check

A Garda patrol car
An arrest has followed a routine Garda patrol in a Laois Offaly town.
Laois Offaly Garda Division's Roads Policing Unit was on patrol on Sunday night, March 6 in Portarlington when they stopped the vehicle pictured below.
The driver was discovered to be driving while disqualified and also had an outstanding warrant for an arrest.
The driver was arrested and brought before Tullamore District Court for Monday morning March 7. The vehicle was seized.
Leinster GAA Hurling Hall of Fame Award 2019. Jim Bolger, Chairman, Leinster GAA pictured presenting the Leinster GAA Hurling Hall of Fame Award 2019 to Christy O'Brien, Laois. Photo: John Quirke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.