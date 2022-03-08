National farmer leader from Laois says Ireland's farmers will respond to Ukraine war threat to food

Farmers in Laois and other Irish counties are best place to meet a potential supply shortages caused by the Ukraine war but the Government needs to send a clear signal about food security and growth, according to the Laois man who leads Macra na Feirme.

Macra said in a statement that recent reports have suggested that farmers may be required to change their model of farming to meet demands of food security. Threats to food security have emerged over the past number of days as a result of matters escalating in the Ukraine and Russia.

Macra na Feirme’s National President is John Keane.

"As world leaders in sustainable food production, it makes sense for Ireland and its farmers to produce additional food to meet these demands. Irish farmers have constantly addressed and met challenges in terms of food demand and security and the sustainability associated with that production.

"A clear signal needs to be sent from government around food security and growth going forward. Only very recently we have had Government Ministers saying that Irish farmers have no obligation to feed the world, we are now seeing a different narrative," he said.

A Macra statement added that the issues of labour, input costs, education, knowledge transfer and land availability remain a barrier in addressing any challenge or change.

Macra na Feirme’s National President believes no matter what change is required, farmers are going to need to be supported.

"The above issues need to be addressed hand in hand, whilst asking farmers to do more to meet demand and need as it arises. It reinforces the point that Irish farmers given the climate we are in, are best placed to grow safe sustainable food," said Mr Keane who is an Errill native.

Macra na Feirme representatives are due to meet The Minister for Agriculture along with the other farm organisations to discuss the ongoing food security issues.