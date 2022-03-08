Tree blown down on road at Laois nature amenity

Windy conditions in Laois have blown a tree down in a popular walking nature amenity.
Abbeyleix Bog Project has issued a notice and photograph to walkers about a tree that has blown down.
"Fallen Tree - Just to make our visitors aware that a tree has fallen on the road side of the main bog entrance.
"We are aware of it but will wait until winds abate fully and remove it later in the week. All access via the Abbeyleix Manor hotel car park track for now please," they say.
Photos are by Derry Connolly.
