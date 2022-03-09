Laois village in the Guinness Book of Records

The ‘vast majority’ of signs in the Pike of Rushall should be removed, according to a public representative.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, raised the issue at a recent meeting with council officials.

He tabled a motion calling on the local authority to carry out a survey on the directional and road safety signs at the Pike of Rushall with a view to removing the vast majority.

Cllr Kelly believed there are too many signs in the village near Mountrath.

“I’d say the Pike of Rushall is in the Guinness Book of Records for direction signs over a stretch of about 300 metres,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said he counted 21 signs. He said some locations have two direction signs. He claimed that local Tidy Towns is doing great work but need updating of signs.

He suggested that one sign pole could replace up to seven existing signs.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, commented on the age of the signs and wanted updating.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the signage on the approaches to this junction will be reviewed. He added that the repetitive and outdated signage will be removed.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the reply which was given at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.