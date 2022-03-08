Laois television producer pens teenage detective novel

A successful Laois journalist has launched his first book, a young adult detective novel inspired by his childhood love of Enid Blyton's Famous Five series.

Seán Dunne from Clonaghadoo near Mountmellick, is a TV producer on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media in Dublin.

Before that, he wrote for The Irish Times, Sunday Independent, Irish Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers.

A D’Arcy Blake Adventure, A Case for the Tech Detectives is his first book, published with Galway based Book Hub Publishing.

The book focuses on teenage detective D’Arcy Blake who has recently moved home from Boston in the United States to Salthill, Galway Ireland. Having struggled to fit in at school in America, D’Arcy sets out to make sure his new life in the West of Ireland is different.

A strong bond with his grandmother Nancy, ensures D’Arcy has a firm grounding in his new local community. D’Arcy is a strong willed teenager and alongside his friends, Marc and Claire and new girl in town, Fatima, D’Arcy and his crew set out to solve a mystery at the local abandoned mansion, Wakefield Manor.

The Manor leads the teenage detective on a dangerous course when they encounter TJ Wakefield, and a daring mission unfolds for the friends.

The pandemic gave Seán time to fulfill his book writing goal.

“Like most people I have always wanted to write my own book but finding the time and setting your mind to it always seemed to get in the way until the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we were all forced to stay home. The idea for D’Arcy was born in the

early days of the pandemic and the adventure for the book began.

"It has been an interesting journey for me to write a book as I spent a long time working as a news reporter for newspapers in Ireland.It’s a totally different experience to write a book and one I hope to repeat,” he said.

Friendship, diversity and inclusion are the themes Seán hopes younger readers will take from reading his book and provide them with the same enjoyment that the likes of the Famous Five gave him as a child.



An Award-Winning Journalist, Seán was named the 2016 Newsbrands Ireland Young Journalist of the Year as well as being a recipient of awards from The Law Society of Ireland and a Simon Cumbers Funding Recipient.

His book is available from Hodges Figgis in Dublin and other selected book shops like Charlie Byrnes in Galway. Buy it online on www.bookhubpublishing.com for €12.99.