WATCH: Laois brewery encourages people to drink beer for Ukraine

A Laois brewery is encouraging people to drink beer in support of Ukraine.

Stradbally based Ballykilcavan Brewery and Farm is producing a special batch of Resist Anti-Imperial Stout in aid of the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Ballykilcavan Managing Director David Walsh-Kemmis hopes to raise around €5,000 through the sale of the “solidarity brew” batch of stout. The recipe for the stout, which includes beetroot, comes from a Ukrainian brewer and will be called Resist.

According to Mr Walsh-Kemmis, the initiative has been widely supported with local companies coming on board in support. "It has been hugely popular,” he explained. “Everything that comes in as sales is going to the Red Cross.”

He is being assisted by Loughran Brewing Stores, who provided the hops for free, Gill Reidy of Penhouse Design, who agreed to provide the labels and Pettitt's SuperValu who are supplying the beetroot for free.

Ballykilcavan decided to brew the beer following an online post by Belgium based Drinkers for Ukraine. They shared the Ukranian recipe which Kilcavan are brewing. “An imperial stout is basically a high strength stout, of course they put the twist on it, calling it 'Anti Imperial',” he remarked. Once brewed, the stout will be about 8% in alcohol, he added.

He expects the 900 litre batch to be ready at the end of the month. A keg is already on order for Belfast and another is being sent to Italy. The remainder of the brew will be canned and sold through local independent off licences and through Pettitt's Supervalu. Mr Walsh-Kemmis thanked the public, his stockists and local producers for their "'fantastic" support.