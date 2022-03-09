Search

09 Mar 2022

Laois gardaí ready to meet the public in shopping centre

Gardaí at Electric Picnic.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Mar 2022 11:53 AM

If you are interested in joining An Garda Síochána, or you are worried about crime, the perfect opportunity to chat to Laois Gardaí is happening this week.

Laois Gardaí are planning to set up stall in Portlaoise to meet the public on Thursday, March 10.

The local Gardaí will be in Laois Shopping Centre both to give advice on crime prevention, and to chat to anyone interested in becoming a Garda.

The recruitment and information afternoon will be held from 2pm to 5pm, in the mall of the centre.

Thieves invade occupied home in Portlaoise - Laois gardai appeal for help

An Garda Síochána launched a recruitment drive to take on 800 extra members in 2022, from across society and with a wide-variety of skills to join. The campaign recruitment slogan is – The Difference is You. It is open until 3pm on Wednesday, March 16.

